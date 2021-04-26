City-sponsored coronavirus vaccine clinics opened this week at three parks in Central, West and North Long Beach.
The mobile clinic will be at Admiral Kidd Park's community center Mondays and Thursdays, MacArthur Park's center Tuesdays and Fridays, and Houghton Parks center Wednesdays and Saturdays.Hours are 3-5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 9-11 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Each session will have the ability to administer 200 vaccinations, based on vaccine availability. If all walk-up vaccinations are taken, people will be told about alternative sites or offered a future appointment.
Community clinics such as these offer direct opportunities to vaccination services for those who may not have access to make online appointments or who lack the resources to get to a mass vaccination clinic, Long Beach Health Department officials said in a release. Anyone who is 16 years old or older is now eligible to receive the vaccine.
Appointments also are available at the Long Beach Convention Center mass vaccination site, and there also is a line for people without appointments.
For more information about COVID-19 and Long Beach's response, go to longbeach.gov/COVID19.