McBride High School is partnering with a local healthcare firm to produce 3D printed reusable masks for medical workers.
McBride earned a $1,000 grant from Molina Healthcare to produce the masks. The partnership was sparked by a recent online discussion in Carl Fraytet’s ninth grade engineering class. Ninth grader Dylan Webb mentioned he had developed a mask at home on a 3D printer using an online resource.
Caryn Slack, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Medical Director of Molina Healthcare of California and a part-time physician at The Children’s Clinic Family Health Center in Bellflower, has provided industry expertise on the school’s mask prototypes.
Using Webb’s prototype, the teacher tested the design on school printers, and used feedback from Slack to improve upon the reusable mask. Eighteen of the mask prototypes were delivered to a local nursing home for evaluation this week. Teachers and students continue to test masks with feedback on various materials.
“This is potentially the most powerful and authentic Linked Learning act the students will ever participate in,” Fraytet said. McBride’s Engineering and Criminal Justice Pathways received gold certification in 2019 from the Linked Learning Alliance. The certification includes an external evaluation of teaching practices that promote college and career readiness.
—Gary Metzker