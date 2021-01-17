Frank McIlquham grew up in a family of military veterans. In 2010, he decided to create a group to engage veterans in the Long Beach area.
Before COVID, Rock for Vets offered vocal and musical instrument coaching to 130 people per week. Last spring, the pandemic put an end to group classes and nearly ended the life of Rock for Vets Head Coach, Army veteran and El Chicano star Jerry Salas.
Hospitalized from March until May, Salas spent 29 days on a ventilator in the ICU. When doctors put Salas in a medically induced coma, McIlquham said he thought his friend’s recovery was unlikely. Desperate to help, McIlquham made a recording of veterans singing “Love Train;” he said he hoped that Salas might hear the song and hang on.
Amazingly, Salas got better.
McIlquham said he founded Rock for Vets to give struggling veterans a way to interact with society and improve their self-esteem through music.
“It’s a group for those who feel left behind, isolated, and bruised,” he said. “Many veterans suffer from PTSD and music is a wonderful healer.”
After his health returned, Salas and McIlquham partnered with Navy veteran Charles Rick Roche to create more opportunities for veterans to sing from home. With Salas on guitar, Roche on bass, and McIlquham on drums, the three played backing tracks for a series of classic rock videos.
“We record each song without vocals and I send the track out to the vets,” McIlquham said. “They use cell phones to record themselves on guitar, mandolin, vocals, whatever, and then they send their part back to me. I gather everything and send it off to Tim Kirk, who is one of the best sound engineers in the world, and he takes a few weeks to mix it and put it all together. Altogether, it takes 1½ to 2 months just to get one song done, but if it helps just one vet, it’s worth it.”
Rock for Vets’ most recent recording, “Light My Fire,” was posted on YouTube on Jan. 5. It is the eighth video the group has produced during quarantine. In addition to choral harmonies, the song weaves in tracks of veterans playing guitar, bass, congas, and a saxophone. The featured vocal soloist is Army veteran Rachael Hoetger.
Hoetger said her daily life is hampered by an auto-immune disease and a service-related spinal injury, but “the ability to cut and paste my voice into the group gives me back some of what I have lost.”
After watching the video on YouTube, Hoetger wrote about Rock for Vets’ impact on her life. She said that before she watched the video, she was sleepless and struggling with an anxiety attack. However, by the time the song ended, she felt calm.
“Music is a beautiful thing like that,” Hoetger said. “Music really is the remedy.”
To learn more about Rock for Vets, visit https://musicistheremedy.org.