Long Beach-based Molina Healthcare announced recently that the firm had donated about $320,000 in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health care providers and nonprofits in California.
Molina has distributed more than 35,000 three-ply masks, N95 masks, and antibody test kits this year, according to a release. Recipients included small clinics, skilled nursing facilities, county health departments and more.
Bill Cruikshank, executive director at Meals on Wheels of Long Beach, was quoted saying “When vital PPE, hand sanitizer, and surgical masks were nowhere to be found, Molina came to our rescue by supporting our PPE needs. On behalf of all of the homebound elderly we serve, we are so thankful."
In addition to the PPE distributions, Molina has donated more than $400,000 in cash to organizations providing food and other resources to those in need, the announcement said.