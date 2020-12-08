Long Beach officials have begun announcing contracts for Coronavirus help services, with mental health and domestic violence assistance among the first to be signed.
According to the announcement, COVID-19 has caused increased stress, particularly among people already dealing with mental health issues. The pandemic also has impacted families where domestic abuse occurs. The Long beach Police Department reports a 15% increase of domestic violence calls since the pandemic began.
Earlier this fall, the city received $40 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. After the City Council had prioritized spending and had set aside $500,000, the city issued requests for proposals in a number of areas.
Areas covered in this group of contracts include creation of a mental health awareness campaign, mental health treatment access and domestic violence victim services. Goals ranged from getting the message out about how to seek mental health treatment during the pandemic to creating developmental play therapy kits to support tele-health therapy sessions.
Receiving contracts in this round of funding are Centro CHA, Civilian, Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center, Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Long Beach, Interval House and The Guidance Center.
To find out more about these and other programs, call the city's resource line, 562-570-INFO (4636), option 5. Information also is available online at longbeach.gov/COVID19.