Applications opened today, Friday for people interested in receiving up to three meals a day from some of Long Beach's top restaurants.
Called Great Plates, the program is state-operated and federally funded through local governments — in this case, the city of Long Beach. It delivers meals to seniors older than 65 and those exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19 and aged 60-64.
There are a number of other qualifications, including living alone or with one other qualifying senior. Income must be between $24,980 and $74,940 a year for one person, $33,821 and $101,460 for two.
Applications are available at Gazettes.com/go/mealprogram or at longbeach.gov/seniormealdelivery. For more information, call 562-570-INFO (4636) or email GreatPlatesLB@longbeach.gov.
The program currently runs through June 10, but state officials have said they will ask for an extension through July.
Long Beach restaurants participating in the program are 5000 Pies, Bahn Thai Restaurant, Bebot Filipino Soul Food, Egg Heaven Cafe, El Paisa Restaurant, Hamburger Mary’s Long Beach, La Guanaquita Restaurant, Michael’s Pizzeria Downtown, ONell’s Comfort Kitchen, Pier 76, Restauration, Starling Diner, Taboon Mediterranean, TGIS Catering Services, The 908 and The Little Brass Café Express.