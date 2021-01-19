Dana Shay Tanner, owner of the Fourth Street eatery Restauration, has been charged with four misdemeanors for allowing on-premise dining after the Long Beach Health Department prohibited that.
Tanner has openly defied the takeout only orders, including advertising a New Year's Eve party. City Prosecutor Doug Haubert said in a release Tuesday that the misdemeanor charges are from citations on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9. Two charges are for violating state Safer at Home orders and the other two are for violating the city Health Department order.
Haubert said in the release that this is the first call for criminal enforcement of COVID-related orders as well as the first filed against a restaurant for allowing on-premise dining.
The maximum punishment for each violation is 6 months in county jail and $1,000 fine. No trial date has been set.