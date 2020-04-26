The Long Beach health department reported two more deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, April 26, along with 10 new cases.
The latest figures put the number of people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 in Long Beach at 31. And there have now been 576 confirmed cases. Roughly 58% of those cases are people who have recovered, according to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.
Among all those who died so far from COVID-19 in Long Beach, all had underlying health conditions. Three individuals were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and 19 were older than 80 years old, according to health department officials.
A total of 46 people were now admitted at Long Beach hospitals related to the coronavirus, a figure that public health officials watch closely. So far, the estimates of hospitalizations going forward are within what medical centers can handle, officials have said, but that is only with continued social distancing.
The hardest hit zip codes within the city have been 90807 in the north with 210 cases per 100,000 people and 90803 along the southern coast with 200 cases per 100,000. The rate of deaths per 100,000 people in Long Beach at six was tracking slightly above the California rate of 4 and below LA County at 10.
The rate of new cases have fluctuated in recent days, although it appears to be leveling off from a high of 30 on April 1. On Saturday, the department reported 26 new cases and on Friday 29 new cases. Test results on Sunday and Monday typically reflect tests that were taken over the weekend when sites were less busy.
Of the 31 deaths in the city, at least 25 were associated with eight different long-term care facilities. As of Sunday, there were 172 cases identified at eight facilities — just five had more than two cases.
Long Beach began reporting the number of cases in specific long-term care facilities on Friday, April 24.
Long Beach officials on Sunday said people were largely following guidance to stay home despite the hot weather. Beaches across LA County remained closed as leaders began to formulate plans for reopening certain portions of beaches and parks after May 15.
In a sign of the economic impact the coronavirus shutdown has caused, dozens of ships, including cruise liners, oil tankers and carriers were anchored outside the Port of Long Beach as oil deliveries had nowhere to go with decreased demand and cruise lines have halted business.