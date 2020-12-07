On the day that Southern California fell under a restrictive coronavirus shutdown closing hair salons, barber shops, gyms and more, Mayor Robert Garcia said he wants to create a $5 million Personal Services and Fitness Resiliency Fund.
The proposal, which will go before the City Council at its Dec. 15 meeting, is a companion to the Restaurant, Brewery & Bar Resiliency Fund proposed last week. Both of the funds rely on future federal stimulus money distributions, which have not been approved by Congress.
The new fund is supported by Councilmembers Roberto Uranga (Seventh), Al Austin (Eighth) and Rex Richardson (Ninth) on the Dec. 15 agenda.
Garcia proposed the additional help after the state imposed a strict Safer at Home Order based on rapidly decreasing Intensive Care Unit beds to treat COVID-19. Those restrictions force closure of the businesses for at least three weeks from Monday, Dec. 7.
"Our personal care service providers do so much to take care of our community and it is important for us to take care of them," Garcia said in a release. "These small business owners are our neighbors and they need our support more than ever.”
Some personal service business owners joined restaurant owners and employees last Wednesday, Dec. 2, in a march through Naples and Belmont Shore protesting the closures.
Both the press release and the letter to City Council putting the item on the Dec. 15 agenda stressed that both the restaurant and personal services funds rely on a second COVID-19 relief package from the federal government. Both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate have been discussing a relief bill, but nothing has come up for a vote.
—Harry Saltzgaver