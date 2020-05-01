The Long Beach Police Foundation continues to find ways to support the city's Police Department and other first responders in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are so grateful for the continued support that the Police Foundation provides to our Police Department, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Police Chief Robert Luna said in a release. “The donations received by the Foundation help to fund vital equipment, and other various requests that will assist in keeping our employees safe.”
The Foundation's board president, Bruce DD MacRae, also is an executive with United Parcel Service. He coordinated a donation from UPS of 10,000 N95 face masks.
More recently, the foundation helped the Vietnamese American United Buddhist Congregation donate 500 cotton masks, 3,000 gloves, and 100 containers of hand soap to the jail division. Financing for support of the department's Quality of Life team working with the homeless and housing for officers dealing with COVID-19 also came from the foundation.
To become a member of the LBPF or donate to support public safety efforts in Long Beach, go to www.lbpolicefoundation.org or call LBPF Director Anjelica Vargas at 562-343-5111.