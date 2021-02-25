Plans to reopen the Long Beach Museum of Art's downtown annex gallery were blocked Thursday, Feb. 25, by the city attorney's office after a story in the Grunion Gazette.
Ron Nelson, executive director of the Long Beach Art Museum (LBMA), said that he was contacted Thursday morning by the city attorney. Because the LBMA Downtown space is large enough to be considered a museum, under the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, interior space must still be closed.
"Commercial galleries can be and are open under the guidelines," Nelson said in an email. "However, museums cannot open until we are out of the purple. We have contacted our members to cancel their reservations."
A story about the planned opening was on the front page of the Feb. 25 Grunion Gazette, and appeared on both the Grunion's and the Long Beach Press-Telegram's websites.
The plan had been to reopen this week by appointment to museum members, then allow the public to make appointments next week. The museum had imposed multiple safety restrictions — attendance by appointment only, with groups of six or less guided by one museum docent for 15 minute visits. But the statewide restrictions specifically call out indoor museums as one activity that have to remain closed. Along the same lines, the Aquarium of the Pacific has to keep its indoor exhibits closed while people can visit the outdoor portions of the property.
That, Nelson said, is why the sculpture garden and on-site restaurant Claire's at the Museum will open on March 18. Claire's serves lunch and early dinner on a patio in the museum's sculpture garden, so qualifies as outside dining.
The museum and restaurant are open Thursday through Sunday at 2300 E. Ocean Blvd. Hours are still being determined.
For more information, go to lbma.org.