When the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 exploded on the Long Beach scene last March, some officials worried the disease would sweep through the homeless population, with few ways to contain it.
That disaster was avoided. But COVID is taking its toll on people also suffering homelessness, and it's uncertain when help from vaccines might be available — or how a vaccine program would work, especially for those living on the streets.
"We're in a tier that's still coming up," Paul Duncan, Long Beach homeless services officer, said. "We're hoping it's not too far away. We will be able to provide vaccinations at our (shelter) sites. But out in the field, we're not sure."
One of the biggest unknowns is how to make sure people get the second vaccine. The city is primarily using the Moderna vaccine now, which requires a booster shot 28 days after the original vaccine.
"We're still looking at ways to approach them out in the field," Duncan said. "We're going to get as many as we can, but then you have to track people for the second dose. We're looking for the technology to do that."
Duncan said that staff at the homeless shelters have received vaccinations as front line service providers and to slow any spread. Tests are being done, with entire shelters quarantined when someone comes up positive.
Long Beach also has offered isolation areas for people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, either from shelters or on the street. If someone gets very ill with the disease, they are taken to hospitals just like any other COVID-19 sufferer, Duncan said.
Currently, the city is using 32 rooms in the former Best Western motel on Pacific Coast Highway purchased for use in the Project Room Key program as an isolation center. There is nursing staff on site there, and the ability to expand to more rooms if necessary.
Los Angeles County also has purchased motels in Long Beach, and could be tapped for use as isolation or quarantine rooms. Ultimately, both city and county motels will be converted into transitional housing as part of Project Home Key.
"There's still a lot of anxiety for the homeless on the street," Duncan said. "We recommend that people, when they see them, engage them in a safe manner and try to give them a good connection to services. It's hard, but it's much more helpful long-term than giving them money or food."
When the coronavirus first hit, the city attempted to improve hygiene for the homeless with portable toilets and hand-washing stations. That proved less than successful. But outreach workers still go out with masks and hygiene items like hand sanitizer; shelters also are supplied with masks and hygiene items. Showers also are available at the multi-service center in west Long Beach.
For more information, go to longbeach.gov/health or call 562-570-4500.