Long Beach is moving ahead of Los Angeles County and will loosen coronavirus restrictions Thursday, April 1, as the county moves into the state’s second-least restrictive orange tier.
LA County, including Pasadena and Long Beach — which have their own health departments and manage their own coronavirus responses — met the state requirements to move into the more permissive tier on Tuesday, the state announced. But the county and Pasadena will both wait and update their health orders starting Monday, April 5.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the delay was to ensure there are no increases in case numbers during the county’s third week in the more restrictive red tier.
But Long Beach officials took a less cautious approach.
When asked about the reason for moving more quickly in a Wednesday, March 31, briefing, City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis didn’t speak directly to why Long Beach is acting with more urgency. But she did say current transmission levels allow for more permissive regulations.
“It will be really important for all of us to take responsibility for the fact that we are opening, maybe a couple of days before other jurisdictions,” she said. “It’s really up to us and our businesses and our community members to make sure that we’re wearing our masks, physically distancing, not doing mass gatherings.”
The new regulations will allow for:
• Indoor dining, movie theaters, museums, galleries, aquariums and indoor religious ceremonies to operate at 50% capacity;
• Gyms and fitness centers, along with family entertainment centers, to open indoors with 25% capacity;
• All retail stores to open indoors at full capacity, with modifications;
• Bars and breweries that don’t offer food to open outdoors;
• K-12 schools, along with colleges and universities, to offer in-person graduation ceremonies with modifications; and
• Colleges and universities to offer in-person instruction at 50% occupancy or 200 people per class, whichever is lower.
Mayor Robert Garcia, like Davis, cheered the move into the orange tier but emphasized that residents need to remain vigilant against spreading the virus.
“This is, of course, good news for the economy, for businesses, for retail workers and for folks going back to work,” he said, “but this does not mean that somehow the pandemic is over.”
Wednesday’s announcement came as another Long Beach resident died from coronavirus-related causes, bringing the city’s death toll to 910.
The city also reported 49 more coronavirus cases. There have been 52,213 cases identified in Long Beach since the pandemic began.
About 49,917 people — or 96% of those who have tested positive — have since recovered.
Long Beach’s new daily case rate continued to climb Wednesday, as it has for the past week. It hit 5.9 per 100,000 people, up from 5.6 the day prior. Officials said earlier this week the growing rate was due to increased testing ahead of Long Beach elementary schools opening campus on Monday and they expect the rate to flatten by the end of the week.
The number of people being treated for the virus in local hospitals also ticked up, from 35 on Tuesday to 37 on Wednesday.
The city’s positive testing rate, though, dipped to 1.4% from 1.5% the day prior.
Long Beach’s vaccination program, meanwhile, continued to make progress.
Officials administered 3,842 more vaccine doses, bringing the total to 205,488, and 129,011 of those have been first doses. So far, about 29% of Long Beach residents have received at least one dose.
Note: This story was updated to reflect briefings on Wednesday.