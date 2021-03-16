The first day of indoor dining in Long Beach in nearly a year got off to a rainy start.
Business owners and managers cheered their renewed ability to welcome customers indoors on Monday, March 15, as Long Beach lifted some restrictions intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Los Angeles County moved from the state’s most restrictive “purple tier” to its second-most restrictive “red tier” on Sunday, and both the county and Long Beach updated their health orders on Monday to allow for restaurants, gyms, museums, aquariums, movie theaters and more to open indoors — albeit with restrictions. Most of those businesses, including restaurants, have to cap their occupancy at 25%, while gyms have to limit capacity to 10%.
King’s Fish House in downtown Long Beach saw a boon from the news — which the city announced last week — even before indoor dining was officially allowed on Monday. Customers flooded the restaurant over the weekend in the hopes of dining indoors, manager Alyssa Neal said.
“People were excited but willing to wait a few days,” she said. “We brought in around $30,000 over the weekend, which is more than we’ve regularly made throughout the pandemic.”
While customers were eager to get indoors, some employees, Neal said, are still on the fence about their safety. But with the vaccine rollout including food sector workers, that fear is beginning to dwindle.
“It’s great. Our employees are getting, or are in the process of getting, vaccinated,” Neal said. “It’s just been hard for some to nail down an appointment that fits their schedule.
“But overall,” she added, “customers and servers are just happy to be back inside.”
And Belmont Brewing Company also transitioned back inside Monday, to the delight of its customers.
“It’s been a year plus since I’ve eaten indoors,” said Long Beach resident Sandra Swain. “I love it.”
“I think we should go back to full capacity though,” she added.
The early Monday rain also made for the perfect excuse for customers to request a seat inside, but, owner David Lott said, people have just been happy to get out of their houses.
“People will take what they can get right now,” Lott said. “They’d sit in a bloody rainstorm if they had to.”
Lott said that while he’d prefer full capacity indoors, the move for 25% capacity is “a step in the right direction.”
The next step for Long Beach and LA County, though, won’t be a move to full capacity. Under the state’s health order, the county will move next into the “orange tier,” in which restaurants and other businesses could reopen to 50% capacity.
To reach that tier, Los Angeles County will need a coronavirus daily case rate of 4 or fewer per 100,000 people, an overall positive testing rate of below 5% and a positive testing rate in underserved areas of below 5.3%, and it must maintain those metrics for at least two weeks. Currently, the county’s daily case rate is 6.9 per 100,000 people, while its overall positive testing rate is 2.5%; the rate in underserved areas is 3.6%.
Monday’s move to loosen regulations, meanwhile, came as Long Beach reported that another three residents have died from coronavirus-related causes, bringing the city’s death toll to 885.
The city also reported 21 more coronavirus cases. There have been 51,614 cases identified in Long Beach since the pandemic began.
About 49,290 people — or 95% of those who have tested positive — have since recovered.
Metrics tracking the spread and impact of the coronavirus in Long Beach continued to trend downward Monday, as they have since mid-January.
The city’s new daily case rate, for example, fell from 5.6 per 100,000 people on Friday to 4.6 on Monday. And its positive testing rate dipped down from 2.2% to 2%.
The number of people being treated for the virus in local hospitals, meanwhile, dropped from 63 on Friday to 56 on Monday.
Restaurants weren’t the only businesses to benefit from the loosened restrictions on Monday.
The Aquarium of the Pacific, which had been operating just its outdoor exhibits until Monday, opened a members-only day before opening to the public on Tuesday.
Reservations are required, and about 1,000 members signed up to visit Monday, according to Nicole Meek, director of visitor operations.
Meek said due to the rain early turnout was light, but that she expected at least 800 visitors Monday.
“There’s a lot of relief and excitement here, and a lot of pent-up energy,” Meek said. “We’ve been sprucing up the last couple of days — we want to put our best foot forward.
“We’re thrilled to have people in the building again,” she added. “The advance sales have been very good so far.”
Harry Saltzgaver contributed to this report.