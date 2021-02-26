Grants to 10 Long Beach nonprofits will help provide services to youth and teens, thanks to Long Beach CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act money.
The City Council set aside $200,000 for youth leadership services when it decided how to allocate $40 million from the first round of CARES Act funding. The money went to programs where youngsters and teens could find the resources to maintain their physical health, mental health and emotional well-being, according to the release announcing the grants.
Programs range from Project Bloom at Earthlodge Center for Transformation — teen to teen empowerment virtual circles — to a distance learning help center serving 50 underprivileged children at the Long Beach Salvation Army.
“The city is committed to supporting our youth and we’re proud to be working together with youth-serving organizations to reach young people using new creative tools and programs,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in the release. “These organizations are making a real difference in the lives of young people.”
The 10 agencies receiving grants are: Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, California Aquatic Therapy & Wellness Center, Centro CHA, Earthlodge Center for Transformation, Khmer Girls in Action, Long Beach Bar Foundation, Long Beach BLAST, Mental Health America of Los Angeles Ronnie’s House and The Salvation Army Long Beach Corps.