Pursestrings are loosening this week at Long Beach City Hall, with the application period starting for both arts agencies and service nonprofits.
At the Arts Council for Long Beach, $75,000 of city COVID-19 money is ready to be distributed. That is part of the $1.5 million set aside by the City Council for support of arts organizations.
The Arts Council has added another $50,000 from other sources to create a fund of $125,000 for relief grants for artists and arts organizations. The city's $75,000 is for organizations.
Applications for the arts grants are available at artslb.org/covid19-grant/, and will be accepted until the money is gone. Marketing and grants associate Judy Estrada can help with application forms. Email judy.estrada@artslb.org.
Another $200,000 is available to help nonprofits with COVID-19-related costs. Nonprofits with operating revenue of more than $500,000 annually are eligible for grants up to $10,000 and agencies with annual revenue of less than $500,000 can get $5,000.
A small pot of money, $30,000, will help mental health agencies get licensed for telehealth, allowing services provided online. Finally, the California Community Foundation is administering a competitive grant program for the county to organizations alleviating food insecurity during COVID-19.
All of the grant application periods opened Monday, Oct. 19. The general operating grants application period and the telehealth licensing applications end Nov. 6. The county's food insecurity grant period continues until the end of November.