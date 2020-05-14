The manager of the six Harbor Area Farmers Markets is a master at organization.
Kelli Johnson ably handles the markets in South Gate, Huntington Park, Bixby Knolls, Cerritos, downtown Long Beach and the Long Beach Marina, making sure that farm stands stay within their prescribed boundaries, that workers are wearing masks and gloves and that patrons can purchase top-notch fruits and vegetables.
It’s a fine-tuned operation that took root from when Johnson — all of 13 years old — and her sister took parts from their parents’ wrecking yards in Wilmington, West L.A. and Torrance, created an S hook for each individual part, and started a mail order business to serve the recycled auto parts industry.
Along the way, the hook became the industry standard and they made enough money to put themselves through college.
While her sister went to the University of California, Johnson, a 1979 Long Beach Poly graduate, bounced around, getting hooked on skiing in Colorado, and then Park City, Utah, where she attended the University of Utah. Finally, she returned home to study at Long Beach State.
But her passion has always been food and entertaining; her grandmother knew she loved to cook. So, in a way that only a grandmother can, it was suggested she go to cooking school.
“After cooking school, I worked as a line cook at Scandia Restaurant and then the Century Plaza Hotel,” she said. “I prepared crudités platters for President Ronald Reagan with the Secret Service looking over my shoulder whenever the president would stay at the Century Plaza. The Secret Service had to taste everything before it could go to the president.”
After more than two decades in the food service industry — even working for comedian Buddy Hackett for a year — Johnson left. But she didn’t stray far, as she helped build, organize and operate an Urban Agriculture Education Center in 2009. The Spring Street Farm Project was created on an empty lot to lessen the blight.
“It was built entirely by at-risk youth as a part of the Workforce Development Green Jobs Program,” she said. “It was a one-acre working farm. We dug holes in the hot, hot sun. it was really fun.”
Once that program got going, Johnson was ready for something else to challenge her organizational skills. She had been shopping at the Bixby Knolls market and thought that she might want to try her hand at managing a farmers market.
“I called the Harbor Area Farmers Market and I said I would love to manage the market and they said they were hiring,” she said.
Johnson was hired and shadowed previous market manager Dale Whitney. She was made manager of all six markets in 2016.
Fast forward four years later and Johnson’s organizational skills are really being put to the test, trying to keep the markets open while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti was announcing that he was temporarily suspending all farmers markets in the city until they submitted plans to the city's Bureau of Street Services that enforced physical distancing and ensured safe operations, Johnson was steps ahead, creating a one entrance-one exit pathway through the market and making sure people keep a safe physical distance.
“She even got innovative with building a (web)site for ordering farm boxes and curbside pickup at the market,” said Catherine Grace, a longtime Johnson supporter and the Sunday Alamitos Bay Marina market. “I’ve been keeping track of Kelli and her good deeds. She’s entrepreneurial and does good deeds. I don’t know where she gets all the energy. With this pandemic, she’s been able to keep it open and support the farmers. She is a hero to many in Long Beach.”
Johnson said some farmers lost 20 out of a possible 25 markets when the virus hit Southern California. Having the Long Beach markets stay open has been a lifeline for farming families.
“Our mission is for the farmers; we prioritize farmers,” Johnson said. “The health department, Councilwoman Suzie Price’s office, the Marine Bureau and everyone involved has been supportive. People feel safer outdoors.”
Johnson has instituted senior hours on Sundays from 8 to 9 a.m., and the market now stays open until 3 p.m. Masks are required, but don’t worry if you forget to bring one.
“We have passed out over 500 masks over the last few weeks,” she said. “I have some girlfriends who are sewers and they each deliver 80 masks every Sunday. They’ve been doing it for five weeks. We want to make sure if someone approaches, if they need one, we will give them some. We want them to come in, but we want them to be compliant.”
From washing dishes to preparing crudités to a president, to creating an urban farm with at-risk youths, Johnson admits she likes what she is doing right here, right now. Everything is organized just how she likes it.
“I think this is my last job,” she said as she pulled some barriers into place for last Sunday’s Mother’s Day farmers market. “I love this job. It’s good. I get to talk to people about food and I get to talk to farmers about growing.
“And the good news is I get a chance to do it again and do it better next week.”
For more information about the Harbor Area Farmers Markets, go to www.goodveg.org