A COVID-19 test-for-payment site has opened at 5267 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore.
Samedaytesting.co is operating at the former Lucky's Brand storefront between Covina and LaVerne avenues. It is offering rapid antigen testing for $150, and a PCR nasal swab test for $175. the paid PCR test includes emailed results within 24 hours; operators said a test with results in 72 hours should be covered by health insurance.
The pay for test sites have proliferated as airlines and destinations have begun requiring a negative COVID-19 test within a short period of time before allowing people to travel. There are testing sites at the Long Beach Airport doing the same thing.
Hawaiian Airlines started its own testing when Hawaii began accepting a negative test in lieu of a 14-day quarantine for visitors.
Both the city of Long Beach and Los Angeles County offer free COVID-19 tests at several locations, but there is no guarantee when results are returned. For more information about government programs, go to longbeach.gov/covid.
