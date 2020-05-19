Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price has begun a video Zoom series she's calling Let's Talk! A Conversation Series About Mental Health.
Price announced the series Monday in her email newsletter to Third District voters.
"I am a big proponent of making sure we are vigilant about taking care of our mental health," Price wrote, "especially during these very challenging and unprecedented times. People are operating with more stress and anxiety and having a place to listen and talk about these emotions is, in my opinion, very valuable."
Price said her presentations will cover a new mental health topic each week. Her resident expert will be Dr. Matt Duggan, and she is inviting other professionals to participate as well.
The first conversation, available now, is about the importance of routines and structure during uncertain times. It is about nine minutes long.
The link to the presentation is part of the mass email. To get the link or to ask questions, call 562-570-6300 or email district3@longbeach.gov.