Another three Long Beach residents have died due to coronavirus-related causes, officials announced Tuesday, June 9, bringing the city’s death toll to 103.
Officials also reported 123 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. There have been 2,396 infections identified in Long Beach as of Tuesday.
About 1,707 people have recovered, and 85 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday.
The news came as protests against police brutality in the city have waned after more than a dozen took place last week.
On Monday, June 8, the Long Beach Police Department reported only one such demonstration: a car caravan at Cal State Long Beach. On Tuesday, a 5 p.m. protest was scheduled in front of City Hall.
It’s still unclear what impact the many demonstrations that took place last week — many of which did not include social distancing — could have on the number of coronavirus cases in Long Beach.
“I’m watching the data nervously from the protests,” Kelly Colopy, the city’s director of Health and Human Services, said in a Monday afternoon briefing. “It takes about two weeks to show up so we have at least another week to watch.”
Discussions continue, meanwhile, about lifting more of the closures that were intended to stem the spread of the virus.
California late last week said that gyms, fitness studios, hotels, swimming pools, bars and film production could begin opening as early as this week. LA County, for its part, said it could get the okay for such a reopening on Friday, June 12.
More details will come by the middle of the week, Mayor Robert Garcia said Monday afternoon, but discussions continue as each sector comes up for reopening. He urged folks involved in those industries to begin preparing now by consulting the state website, where guidance has been posted.
“If you are a member of one of these industries,” he said, “it’s important for you to start getting ready.”
Help On Way
More relief is coming for Long Beach residents whose income has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The City Council approved a series of relief packages at its Tuesday, June 9, meeting to help keep renters in their homes and to help keep small businesses open.
The first of the items was to allow the City Manager to move forward with a plan to pay up to $1,000 a month for three months in rent for struggling tenants.
The proposal, which Mayor Robert Garcia announced late last month, would use $5 million of state and federal funding — $2 million via HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds from prior years and $3 million from Community Development Block Grant funds allocated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in late March.
The program will allow renters making up to 80% of the area median income — up to $63,100 a year for a one-person household or up to $90,100 for a four-person household — to qualify for as much as $1,000 per month for up to three months; as required by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department, the money would be paid directly to the landlord.
The state and federal funds will provide enough money to offer 1,666 households the assistance. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has also contributed an additional $300,000 to the effort, which will help another 100 households.
“I’m thrilled to have been able to bring this forward,” Councilman Al Austin said. “I’m even more elated that we were able to provide this assistance to many families in our city. Of course it’s not enough, but we’ll work to continue to get funding as it becomes available in the next weeks and months to come.”
The council also asked City Manager Tom Modica to look into ways to aid small businesses in efforts to reopen as closure orders that were intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus continue to lift. Proposals included offering assistance with queueing management systems to alleviate lines, regulating third-party delivery platform fees and educating business owners on requirements for reopening, such as occupancy limits and sanitization standards.
Another item directed the city manager to prepare a plan to offer loans to small businesses that have been impacted by required closures.
And yet another item requested Modica work with other city departments to create an initiative, dubbed “BAND Together Long Beach,” to deliver food and housing security programs.
Staff writer Donna Littlejohn contributed to this report.