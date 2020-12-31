Community Hospital in Long Beach will begin accepting transfer patients Monday, Jan. 4, said its operator, Molina, Wu, Network, LLC. But the state agency tasked with licensing the facility has declined to confirm the news.
The operator’s cofounder, John Molina, said Thursday, Dec. 31, that the California Department of Public Health notified the facility that afternoon that it could once again begin accepting patients after being shuttered for more than two years. For the time being, Molina said, the hospital’s emergency room department will remain closed.
When asked if state officials could confirm the news, the agency said in a statement, “The California Department of Public Health continues to work with Community Hospital Long Beach and its operators on details related to the facility’s potential licensure.”
The department declined to answer follow-up questions about whether the facility would be allowed to reopen on Monday.
The department’s website on Thursday afternoon showed that the hospital’s license was still in suspense.
Community Hospital’s operators have previously announced reopening dates that they later had to walk back.
Molina said in a phone interview that he received the notification of the approval via email, but declined to share that email with this news organization until he received permission from the state Public Health Department.
If the facility opens Monday, it will provide 11 intensive care beds and space for 40 other patients, city officials said, with the ability to add more capacity later in 2021.
The beds would be used for pre-arranged transfers of patients from local hospitals and nursing facilities, a city statement said, to relieve stress from overwhelmed health care providers operating at or near capacity.
The hospital would not accept walk-ins or coronavirus patients. Instead, its goal would be to free up space in other hospitals for those who need treatment for COVID-19.
Molina said that whenever the facility welcomes patients again, he hopes to “strike a balance” between managing a smooth reopening and offering help to overwhelmed health care facilities in the region.
“We need to recognize that it’s a brand new staff coming together,” he said. “They’re all experienced nurses and orderlies and everything, but they’re coming together, and so we want to strike a balance between providing relief for other facilities and making sure we can manage things well.”
Molina’s announcement came as hospitals throughout Los Angeles County and Southern California as a whole struggled to manage the growing influx of coronavirus patients amid the worst surge of the entire pandemic.
In Long Beach alone, the number of people being treated in local hospitals with the coronavirus has tripled since the beginning of the month, from 149 on Dec. 1 to 504 on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
As the burden on health care facilities in the Long Beach area has grown, the fact that the city had a shuttered hospital has been a point of concern for many.
“With hospitals across our city and state at capacity, this reopening is critical for the safety and care of our community,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “Community Hospital is a local institution and I’m incredibly grateful to our hospital partners and the state for getting her open. We expect the hospital reopening to have an immediate impact on local capacity and our ability to save lives.”
The operators have tried repeatedly to reopen Community Hospital, but infrastructure and safety concerns in the nearly 100-year-old building have prevented the California Department of Public Health from granting a license.
Over the past 18 months, more than $6 million has been spent on deferred maintenance, replacement of equipment, supplies, utility systems and refurbishments to both the exterior facade and interior rooms, according to city officials, in the hopes of reopening the hospital.
In the coming months, a city statement said, Community Hospital will expand the services offered, including the expected opening of the emergency department in March.
“I’m just happy that we are able to open up and help, particularly in taking care of patients again,” Molina said. “That’s been the goal ever since we stepped up back in ’18.”
The hospital shut down in the summer of 2018, after its former operator, MemorialCare, determined a state-required seismic retrofit would be too costly for the facility to remain financially viable.
Long Beach owns the property, so leaders quickly sought to find a new operator that would commit to reopening the hospital, which had the only emergency room serving East Long Beach. It found that operator in the newly formed MWN, and the two sides negotiated a lease agreement that the City Council approved in October 2019.
The company has pushed to reopen the facility ever since, with many missed self-imposed deadlines. When MWN was chosen to run the hospital, officials said they hoped to open the facility’s doors by Jan. 1, 2019.
Two years later, it seems the folks behind MWN hope the long-awaited reopening may finally arrive.