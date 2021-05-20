Unlike many performance venues in Long Beach, the Richard & Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center wasn't in danger of failing financially when the coronavirus pandemic brought the curtain down in March 2020.
But officials there also are not able to say for certain when the performances will return, or what restrictions will be imposed -- though the most likely answer to the former seems to be the fall.
Both situations are because the Carpenter Center is part of Cal State Long Beach. Technically, it is a facility of the College of the Arts, with all administrative decisions coming from that college.
"All management decisions come from the university," Megan Kline Crockett, the center's executive director, said. "We control the programming, but we make sure that part of the programming benefits the students (in the College of the Arts in particular)."
Typically, the Carpenter Center's season runs about the length of an academic year, though other groups can rent out the facility as well. When the pandemic first hit, with the Carpenter Center preparing for the second night of an Anne Hathaway talk, the College of Arts took a wait-and-see approach. It spent much of the year canceling shows on a quarter-by-quarter basis.
"At the beginning, no one knew how long we'd be closed," Crockett said. "It was changing on a weekly basis."
But then came the fall and, at the time, there was no sign of when the pandemic would let up. So officials decided to nix the entire 2020-21 season.
Ultimately, the Carpenter Center has spent the past year like most other groups: Trying to manage the best it can.
Because the permanent staff at the Carpenter Center are university employees, none of the 14 were furloughed or lost their jobs. But the part-time lobby staff, stagehands and others did lose their hours, Crockett said.
Crockett and her staff curated a series of online events. The Voices For Justice series, for example, brought distinguished speakers, musicians and more to discuss equity in the arts; that series ended last week. David Benoit partnered with the Carpenter to present a streaming Christmas concert to replace his annual "Charlie Brown Christmas." Americana expert and entertainer Charles Phoenix appeared twice, along with other virtual events.
The pandemic, though, has waned to the point the city of Long Beach now allows indoor performances, and an end to most regulations could come as soon as June 15. But when live shows will return to the Carpenter remains in flux.
Musical Theatre West, which puts on Broadway musicals and routinely sells out the 1,051-seat Carpenter theater, is the primary resident company, and, as such, was deeply impacted by the center's shutdown. One season has been lost, and it's still uncertain when MTW can take the stage again.
Paul Garman, MTW's executive director and producer, is working on getting back, Crockett said.
"We want them back, too," she said.
Garman, for his part, said the first production is still a ways away -- but it is coming.
"Musical Theatre West is so excited to be resuming our programming at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, our performing home," Garman said by email. "We will kick off with our first show in October 2021, and then continue with five more shows in February, April, July, October and December of 2022.
"Look for a very special fundraising event in November 2021 at the Carpenter Center," he added, "as we get ready to celebrate our 70th anniversary year since our founding in 1952."
The Carpenter Center's season also starts in the fall, giving Crockett a little more time to plan. Because so many scheduled performances have been cancelled over the last year, the 2021-22 season pretty much scheduled itself, she said.
"We've kept the schedule pretty light," Crockett said. "We've got the Bob Cole (Conservatory) orchestras and other campus arts groups (to fill dates if necessary). We will have to be flexible."
In past years, the Carpenter has set up several subscription series inside the overall calendar, with family events, speakers, and dance and other performance groups. There's also the Arts For Life program, which provides targeted events for elementary schools, the CSULB campus community and the general public. It uses free or low-cost programs to connect people to the arts.
That program has moved online, and will pivot back to in-person when safety protocols allow. But at least for the coming year, the subscription series likely will be suspended, Crockett said.
"We're just so excited to get everyone back in the building," she said. "We won't open until it's safe to open, though. We'll be as prepared as possible."