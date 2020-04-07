Many people have been credited with saying, "Never waste a good crisis," and there have been plenty of instances of people taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office have joined forces to fight back against price gouging, where people take advantage of shortages or emergencies to charge exhorbitant prices for products or services. Haubert said price gouging can be prosecuted as a misdemeanor, but also cautioned every price increase is not an instance of price gouging. If a supplier raises prices, a retailer also can raise prices, for example.
"It is illegal for a person to sell food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, housing, transportation, or gasoline for a price that is more than ten percent (10%) greater than the price normally charged by that person for those products or services," according to the state penal code.
Haubert's website, cityprosecutordoughaubert.com, offers a list of facts about price gouging, including how residents can report if they believe there is an issue. The web page is cityprosecutordoughaubert.com/pricegouge/, and there are direct links on the prosecutor's website.