No pool? No problem.
Since early May, the Lakewood Aquatic Sports Club has been using Alamitos Bay as its swimming pool because the Mayfair Park pool in Lakewood isn’t open to swim team practices.
Starting at 7 a.m., four days a week, head coach Jon Moore has his swimmers tip-toeing into the 60-degree water; much different than the heated pool they are accustomed to practicing in.
The swimmers aren’t the only team taking advantage of the beach along Bayshore Avenue: the Wilson High School boys' water polo team is doing its conditioning work, and a few Poly High School girls swimmers are doing their cardio work by jogging on the sand.
“Pools aren’t open to swim teams right now,” Moore said. “We have our entire swim team here — all the different levels but at different times. We have groups starting at 7, 7:30 and 8. It has worked out really well for not having a pool.”
Moore, a one-time All-American swimmer at the University of South Carolina, has been using the bay for eight weeks. His oldest swimmers’ workouts are about 4,000 yards, which would be from the bridge to the eighth white buoy heading toward the lifeguard station (the white buoys are 50 yards apart).
"The water was a nice temperature when we started,” he said, “then it dipped into the upper 50s, but they are resilient. It’s cold, but once they get going, they are pretty good.”
Moore’s wife Lucy was the coach of Lakewood Aquatics when it began in 2004. He served as her assistant because he was manager at Walt’s Wharf in Seal Beach. Moore took over as head coach in 2012.
“It was our dream to build the team big enough that we could replace my income from Walt’s Wharf and just do the aquatics club,” he said. “About four years ago, I retired from the restaurant.”
Moore admits that the club is feeling the effects of the pandemic from losing use of the Mayfair Park pool to losing about half of the team members. He said that the swimmers have had the option of doing dry land workouts as well as live Zoom workouts.
“The good news is the city is re-opening the pool starting July 13 so I’m sure we will have some people rejoining,” he said.
One of the highlights of being on a swim team is being able to compete against other swim clubs and competitions approved by USA Swimming are scheduled to start this month, but Moore said participation will be severely limited.
“There are usually anywhere from 400 to 800 to even 1,000 swimmers at a meet, so that number is going to be cut down drastically because of the physical distancing regulations,” he said. “And USA Swimming still has safety precautions built in, so parents of the younger swimmers still have to have sight of their children, so that’s even more people that will have to follow distancing guidelines.”
Meanwhile, amid the splash of cupped hands in the salt water, the sounds of grunts and groans can be heard coming from 10 members of the Wilson water polo team, prone on their stomachs, working out on the sand.
The Bruins’ summer coach is Marwan Darwish, former goalie for Long Beach State’s men’s water polo team. Darwish was an honorable mention All-American in 2018 and was the Golden Coast Conference most valuable player that year.
“The regular coaches can’t participate in summer workouts,” Darwish said. “This is our third week of practice. I’m working with them on their conditioning so in case there is a water polo season they will be ready. But, honestly, I don’t think anyone knows what is going to happen.”