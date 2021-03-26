If you are a military veteran and you live in or around Long Beach, you can get vaccinated against COVID-19.
A notification from the VA Long Beach Healthcare System said previous age and "essential worker" criteria has been dropped, and all enrolled veterans are eligible for the vaccine Moderna.
Vaccinations are by appointment only, with shots being given from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made by calling 562-826-5300 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., also Monday through Friday.
So far, VA Long Beach has provided more than 37,000 Moderna shots, both first and second doses, the release said. The VA hospital is at 5901 E. Seventh St.