One of the few things that makes this pandemic-tortured year even a little bit tolerable is the great kindness shown by so many.
That's why the Grunion is preparing our annual "Kindness, presented by the Port of Long Beach" edition, which will be out next month. And it's why this year we are asking you, our readers, to participate by exercising your artistic muscles.
We're planning two contests. The first is a poetry contest. Poems can be as short as a haiku or as long as several stanzas. We will print the best of the best in the Grunion, and post a larger selection on our website, www.gazettes.com.
It's easy (and free) to participate. Once you have composed your poem, go the Gazettes.com/kindness and type it in, along with your information. Please include an email address, so we can let you know if your poem has been picked to be published.
The other challenge is to show kindness visually. Create a poster (10 inches x 15.5 inches) expressing the essence of kindness in pictures and words. Then put your creation in a digital format and submit it atGazettes.com/kindness.
We'll choose the best and print them for a display in the Grunion office (5225 E. Second St.) front windows, and at Belmont Shore businesses. And if one is really, really good, we may use it as part of the cover for this year's Kindness special section.
There are no age categories for either contest. Deadline for both contests is Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Oh, and did we mention there will be a prize for first place in both contests? We have a $100 gift certificate to the Tantalum restaurant for each winner.
Kindness is complex to define, but simple to recognize.
Kindness is something we value in others and aspire to ourselves.
Kindness respects and helps others without waiting for others to help back.
Long Beach is full of kindness. Come see.