The city of Long Beach is looking for volunteers to help tally the number of bicyclists, pedestrians and e-scooter riders across intersections in the city for the annual count.
Signups are available online for 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, and noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
“We’ve seen more bike and pedestrian traffic than ever during the pandemic,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a release. “We want more people to feel comfortable using these sustainable modes of transportation, and getting an accurate bike and pedestrian count is going to help us plan for what comes next.”
Accurate count data acquired by this annual event helps the city determine the safety and effectiveness of infrastructure projects and provides staff with key information for designing new projects. The more volunteers who join the effort, the more locations the city can analyze, the release said.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, volunteers will be required to observe all Health Department guidelines, including wearing face coverings and maintaining six feet of physical distance from others. This year, the bike and pedestrian count forms will be sent to volunteers electronically or by mail, based on the volunteer’s preference. Completed count forms should be scanned and returned via email or mail.
The bike and pedestrian count is one of the longest-running such counts in the country, according to the release. For more information, go to Gazettes.com/go/bike.