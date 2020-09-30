The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services is hosting free community flu vaccination clinics for people without health insurance, or to those whose healthcare provider does not offer flu vaccines.
“It’s especially important for all residents to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming flu season this year,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a release. “We must all do our part to protect ourselves and each other from both the flu and COVID-19.”
The first drive-through clinic is happening from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Long Beach City College Veterans’ Stadium.
People 12 years and older can receive the vaccine in a drive-thru, but families with children younger than 12 will be directed to a walk-up area. No appointment is required.
The clinics will operate on the following days and times through Nov. 21 (or while supplies last):
3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at Long Beach City College Veterans’ Stadium,5000 E. Lew Davis St.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave.
For more information, go to longbeach.gov/flu.