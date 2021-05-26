Thank you for checking in the TheGrunion.com.
We'd like to let you know that when you come back on Thursday, things here will look a little different. Thanks to technological upgrades, the new site will be a little sleeker and hopefully a little faster.
The Grunion will be taking advantage of the web power of the Southern California News Group while maintaining all of the unique content you've come to expect. You can still click directly to stories and features from the Grunion main page.
Because our new website will be on a different platform, there naturally will be some changes — and likely a glitch or two. Help us make the site better by letting us know what isn't working or what you are having trouble finding.
Just send an email to editor@gazettes.com. We'll get back to you.
Also, we'd love to hear what you think about the changes. Comments and suggestions are welcomed. Feedback is key to improvement. Again, the email is editor@gazettes.com.
We appreciate your past interest in Long Beach's favorite community news source, and will do our best to continue to fulfill that goal.
— Publisher Simon Grieve, Executive Editor Harry Saltzgaver