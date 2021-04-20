The next recurring Taste of Downtown event this Friday, April 23, will visit the Aquarium of the Pacific and the downtown farmers market in honor of Earth Day.
Aquarium experts will talk about the latest on sustainable seafood, with tips about how to know what to order at restaurants and what to purchase at stores; there also will be a cooking demonstration.
Farmers at the weekly market will be featured in a virtual tour and there will be visits to other green businesses. Entertainment will be provided by Reggae star Ms. B Royal and Brazilian style music from Pererě.
Taste of Downtown is presented by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance, and can be seen for free at Facebook — @DowntownLongBeach. A schedule, RSVP form and save the date reminder are at bit.ly/AprilVTOD.