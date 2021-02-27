Southland Credit Union, which operates in Los Angeles and Orange counties, has donated more than $100,000 in computer equipment and software to the Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Department.
More than 200 monitors, keyboards, hard drives and Windows 10 software licenses are being distributed to community centers around the city. A release says the computers will be used in youth after-school programs as well as programs for seniors, with some virtual learning programs from the Long Beach Unified School District.
"We are committed to the philosophy of ‘people helping people’ and we are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the city of Long Beach," Southland President and CEO Tom Lent said in the release.