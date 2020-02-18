The fate, at least temporarily, of the Belmont Shore Employee Bus Pass program will be determined today, Thursday, at the Belmont Shore Parking and Business Improvement Advisory Commission.
For the last few years, the city has paid for bus passes through the Parking Commission. But, according to commission chair Matt Peterson, few people are actually using the passes and the money could be better spent elsewhere.
"We understand that less than 100 people are using the bus passes consistently," Peterson said Tuesday. "We budget $120,000 a year to that program… A temporary suspension, and I emphasize temporary, will let us find out how many people actually rely on it to get to work."
The bus pass program began to convince people working in Belmont Shore businesses to ride the bus rather than drive and take up a parking space. Distribution has been taking place through the Belmont Shore Business Association, with passes going to businesses based on requests.
"It's something the commission will discuss," Peterson said. "Then we'll push it downtown for the City Council to consider. We're only an advisory commission, after all."
Peterson has talked in the past about two programs he wants to see in Belmont Shore to improve the business climate — a private security firm patrolling the district and a trolley or bus circulating from Belmont Shore to Alamitos Landing and back, with stops along the way.
The second half of the item on the agenda Thursday is to use the money saved from the bus passes to pay for "a microtransit pilot program and security pilot program." Peterson said the commission has received bids from some security firms already.
"We would want a firm that has worked with the city in the past and knows the region," Peterson said. "We would still have to go through all the details — how many (security officers), when, what they would be able to do.
"The shuttle would be app-based. It's more complicated than the security firms. We're looking at whether it should be a private company. There are discussions about whether Long Beach Transit (the city's public transportation company) should do it."
Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price has said the potential for a shuttle is being considered as part of a master parking plan around Alamitos Bay. Peterson said he would be working with Price and her office before starting any shuttle program.
The Parking Commission meeting begins at 8 a.m. today, Thursday, at the Bay Shore Library, 195 Bay Shore Ave. It is open to the public.