Wednesday, April 1, the emergency room staff at St Mary Medical Center on Linden Avenue in Long Beach were treated to lunch thanks to the San Pedro Fish Market. Today, Thursday, a crew will be serving 100 hospital employees at Harbor UCLA.
Restaurant workers delivered the world famous shrimp tray to the staff as a way of saying thank you.
"Since it became clear how widespread the crisis and response were going to be, we have been working with police, fire, and our local medical centers to make sure that our first responders have food and supplies," explained Michael Ungaro, CEO of San Pedro Fish Market.
"While this work was ongoing, we quickly realized, every resident is essential and is hurting, so we decided to offer the same exact thing we always have for a lot less.
"We are offering our meals with the same high quality seafood, veggies, and all the fixings for a family of four for $20 because we know workers are facing tough times but we have to face this together to win. Families can choose from shrimp, salmon, tilapia, tacos or fish & chips, all priced at $20 for family of four," Ungaro added.
Ungaro said the effort helps keep workers on the job and keep everyone looking forward to coming out of this stronger a few weeks from now. In addition to providing free or greatly reduced cost shrimp trays, the Fish Market also has offered free food and supplies, including the now ubiquitous toilet paper, to its employees for their own homes for free.
Having grown from a small seafood stand opened in 1956, San Pedro Fish Market now includes new waterfront flagship restaurant on Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, its legendary San Pedro waterfront location, its long standing Wilmington location, and two grille locations in Harbor City, Rolling Hills Estates.
All four locations are offering online or phone ordering and pick up service of their shrimp tray priced at $20. Order on GrubHub or call and order for pick up. GrubHub - https://bit.ly/grubhubLB or Call the fish market direct to place an order at 562-606-0090.