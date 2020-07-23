Outdoor dining has increased with all the parklets around town. Now even haircuts have moved outside. So it is logical that drive-in movies are popular again with movie goers safely socially distanced in their cars.
Long Beach’s Circle Drive-In on PCH and Ximeno closed back in 1985 — but the folks at 2ND&PCH have re-created their own “Roll-in” on the top parking deck of Whole Foods.
They are hosting free "Roll-in" movies with a view on Friday nights for the next 10 weeks starting this Friday, July 24, until Sept. 25. The movies start at sunset — right around 8 p.m. The first movie is "Endless Summer," the 1966 classic about two surfers who chase summer across the globe.
The good news is no one needs to sneak in by riding in the trunk. Parking is free and no purchase is required. Organizers suggest getting there early — the upper areas of the parking deck open at 6 p.m., giving movie goers plenty of time to score one of the 75 parking spots.
More good news, no need to hang one of those clunky speakers on your car window. The audio for the movie can be heard via FM 87.9 on your car radio.
Samantha Lopez, general manager for CenterCal Properties said, “Come early and enjoy the eating and shopping at the mall. Pick up your favorite take out to enjoy from Noble Bird Rotisserie, Urban Plates, Shake Shack, Ola Mexican Kitchen, Hungry Angelina or Whole Foods Market.”
—Jo Murray