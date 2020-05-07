The Queen Mary has suspended operations due to the statewide stay-at-home order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, the ship’s operator announced Thursday, May 7.
The vessel, which is used as a hotel and event space, has remained open even as its restaurants and bars have shuttered and its gatherings have been canceled to comply with local and state health orders.
The suspension of the ship’s operations was effective Wednesday, May 6. Until that point, the Queen Mary had only been operating as a hotel; bars, restaurants and events on the ship all shut down March 16.
For the past two weeks, the hotel’s occupancy “has remained less than 10%,” according to Urban Commons, the firm that operates the city-owned ship.
Anyone who had reservations will be refunded upon request; the firm is also offering rebookings for a later date with no fees.
It is unclear at this point when the Queen Mary may reopen.
Urban Commons has tried to find a way to keep the Queen Mary running, the firm said in a Thursday statement, but ultimately was not able to.
“For the first time since we partnered with the city of Long Beach in 2015, we must suspend operations at the Queen Mary,” Taylor Woods, principal at Urban Commons, said in a statement. “We do not take this decision lightly, but with no clear timeframe for the Stay-at-Home order to end, we have had to analyze the best decision for our properties, and the Queen Mary must temporarily suspend operations.”
Some of the avenues the company explored to maintain operations on the ship, according to the statement, included housing the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines and first responders.
But, as the infection rate of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has remained relatively low in Long Beach, that housing has not become necessary, the statement said.
“We hope to use this time to continue historic preservation projects aboard the Queen Mary,” Woods said. “As the ship will be closed to the public, we have a unique opportunity to both inspect and restore the Queen Mary without needing to consider operating hours.”