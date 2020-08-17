The Port of Long Beach knows how to communicate.
In recently released honors, the American Association of Port Authorities recognized Long Beach in all 14 categories, including the trade association's top prize. That was for the port's Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project Mobile App.
“It is an honor to be recognized as the best of the best by our industry peers,” said Frank Colonna, president of the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners. “This outstanding showing demonstrates the Port’s creativity, effectiveness and a can-do leadership in communications while connecting with a diverse audience of labor, industry and community stakeholders.”
The mobile app was launched in January 2019 and won the Award of Overall Communications Excellence. It can be downloaded for both Apple and android devices, and offers myriad features, including real time detours.
In addition to the big win, the port received Award of Excellence (first place) in five categories:
Website, polb.com; the Global Logistics Pathway at Cabrillo High in Community/Education Outreach; PHOTO Program in collaboration with the Arts Council for Long Beach, also in Community/Education Outreach; a canvas tote bag featuring artwork of Long Beach artist Dave Van Patten for visitors to the PHOTO pop-up galleries in the Promotional/Advocacy Materials category; and the annual State of the Port event in the Special Events category.
There also were six Award of Distinction (second place) honors and two Award of Distinction (third place) awards, completing the 14-category sweep.
The American Association of Port Authorities represents more than 130 seaports in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Long Beach competed against the largest of the ports.
“These awards reflect the success of effective communication and public relations activities that illustrate the Port’s value as a national economic engine, a community partner, a local jobs creator and an industry leader — thanks to our excellent Communications Division,” said Mario Cordero, the port's executive director.