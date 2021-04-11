“I was heartbroken when they closed on March 31 of 2019. It was like losing a friend," former Bixby Knolls resident Marty Devitt said. “I learned to swim there. We spent holidays at the club, attending parties, and I celebrated my 21st birthday in the Red Room.”
But the Petroleum Club at 3636 Linden Ave. in Bixby Knolls is coming back.
“The original essence of the Petroleum Club was maintained — they didn’t gentrify it,” John Robinson, president for Long Beach Locations, Inc. said. "It is no wonder ‘Lodge 49,’ ‘This is Us’ and ‘The Goldbergs’ have been filmed there. The entire venue has maintained a 1950s "Mad Man" vibe.”
The new owners of 3636 Linden — Long Beach Realtor Bill Larson and his partners — say the have a vision for the property. They have established agreements with The Grand to run the catering, Azevedo Waterpolo for pool operations and Vibes Kids Camp for the youth programs.
The swim and water polo program is led by a father and son team — Olympic trainer Rico Azevedo and his son, five-time Olympian Tony Azevedo. “We are going to have a four-level youth program — not like a club sport, a program where no kid falls short," Tony Azevedo said.
Full details can be found at: http://tonyazevedo.com/youth-development-program/.
Tony Azevedo shared a personal experience: “Cleopatra Miller, my 95-year-old grandmother, came for a tour of the Petroleum Club and she teared up as she recalled dancing under the crystal chandeliers while dining on prime rib and sipping martinis. The club was just as she remembered it.
“I can see our program here hosting a collegiate showcase downstream," he added. "There could be music and cocktails served poolside for spectators.”
Christy-Ann Soriano is the owner and director of the Vibes Kids Camp program for school age youth.
“The opportunity came when Belmont Heights United Methodist Church Preschool permanently closed because of the pandemic," she said. "I spent nearly three decades working with families and personally I was looking for a way to continue to carry out a legacy that I worked so hard for. This is the next phase in my career that will allow me to continue my passion and serve our children and local Long Beach community. Over the years, families expressed an interest in a program for children who are older than pre-school to be included in day camps. Vibes will be able to do that.”
Full details and sign ups at vibeskidscamp.com.
Dan D’sa, vice president for The Grand, said, “I was 7 years old the first time I visited the Petroleum Club to attended my brother’s sports banquet. I’m excited to start planning events and have community members enjoy the private club experience — soon we will be able to book special events — birthday, wedding, and private mixers.
“In the next phase we will be offering a limited menu and small plates," he added. "There will also be nostalgic menu items that are a nod to cherished long gone restaurants in Long Beach history — like a North Woods salad will be available.”
It took work to make the new club look old again.
There was a major refresh of the interior — it now looks how the community remembers it in its heyday. The circular bar, the Red Room, and the rest of the club has new carpeting, has been rejuvenated and a deep cleaned.
For more information, go to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PETROLEUMCLUBLONGBEACH/.