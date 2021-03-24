City Council Tuesday night approved an increase in Belmont Shore parking meter charges, which will go from 75¢ an hour to $1 an hour.
Meters in the Shore last increased in 2014, when 25¢ an hour was added. New smart meters have been installed since then, allowing payment by debit or credit card, and adding a button that gave people 15 minutes for free.
Last August, the Belmont Shore Parking and Business Improvement Area Advisory Commission recommended increasing the parking meter fee. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the recommendation has not moved forward until now.
The increase will not go into effect immediately — the city attorney's office has to write the resolution codifying the change, and that has to be approved by the council.
Other details, including hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week excluding holidays, and a two-hour maximum, will remain the same.
Parking meter revenue is spent first on maintenance of the meters and clean streets programs. The rest can be spent on enhancements of the Shore, including support of the Belmont Shore Business Association.