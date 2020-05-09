Back in the days when Mark and Maralyn DiPiazza operated Java Lanes, Steve Guillen worked as a young promoter for their events. Eventually, Guillen established a business in the bar and entertainment field, but his long-term goal was to own DiPiazza.
On March 1, Guillen’s dream came true. Steve and his wife Melissa become the new owners of DiPiazza. Before the transition, the Guillens trained with Mark and Maralyn DiPiazza and their staff to learn the menu and its many recipes. They had no idea how important that knowledge would prove to be.
Two weeks after the Guillens took possession of the business, Gov. Gavin Newsom closed all bars and entertainment venues. The next day, restaurants were ordered to end dine-in services. Suddenly, a couple with very little restaurant experience had to figure out how to run a successful take-out food operation.
“We wanted to maintain the DiPiazza legacy, but we were catapulted into a whole new reality. I basically went from being a bar man to a pizza delivery guy overnight,” Guillen said. “It’s amazing what you can do when you have to.”
Maralyn DiPiazza said she has been very impressed by Steve and Melissa’s resilience and work ethic.
“This is a really hard time,” she said, “but they’re young and they’re rising to the challenge. They’re using this time, with the building closed, to make lots of improvements inside. Everything looks great. They’ve kept our staff and they’re continuing to make our food with the same high standards our customers expect. And that makes us very happy.”
Steve Guillen said he is proud to maintain DiPiazza’s made-from-scratch traditions.
“Everything here is fresh and made with high-quality ingredients,” Guillen said. “We are not and never will be a ‘ready-made and reheat’ kind of place.”
John Brahy has been going to DiPiazza since the bowling alley days. He said he is glad the business continues to be in good hands.
“It’s a Long Beach icon, an incredible resource for music, and they make my favorite pizza. I love their thin, crispy crust,” Brahy said. “Mark taught Steve the recipe, so it still tastes great. We have been ordering it and eating it at home.”
Mike Scharnagl has recently become a new customer at DiPiazza.
“It tastes really good, like an East Coast pizza,” Scharnagl said. “I drive down from Lomita and it’s worth the drive.”
Many healthcare professionals have also been able to enjoy DiPiazza food during the shut-down.
“Nonprofit groups have been contacting us and ordering large meals for healthcare workers,” Guillen said. “We are delivering food to St. Mary’s, Long Beach Memorial, Miller Children’s, the VA, and several urgent care centers. It helps them out and it helps us out!”
As the Guillens wait for restaurant restrictions to lift, they have been using every spare moment to prepare for a grand re-opening. So far, they have repainted the ceiling, opened up the bar, rewired the stage lighting, purchased new TVs, added a mural, and re-trained staff with new safety protocols … all while caring for their 4- and 5-year-old daughters.
“This is a true family business,” Steve said. “We’re all here together. We’re tired, but we’re making it work and we’re getting ready for the future.”
DiPiazza is at 5205 Pacific Coast Hwy. Take-out orders can be placed online at www.dipiazzas.com or by phone at 562-498-2461.