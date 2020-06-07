After 28 years in business on Second Street in Belmont Shore, Marsha Jeffer has sold the Shore Business Center, Mail Boxes Etc. at 5318 E. Second St.
Her business is more than renting mail boxes, mailing packages and providing printing services. It has been about solving locals problems. Sure, the staff will help you overnight your mortgage payment, notarize your documents, copy your flyers, fax your papers, take passport photos, make a duplicate key, and rent a private mailbox. But Jeffer does more.
Over the course of her almost 30 years in Belmont Shore, Jeffer has served 11 years on the Belmont Shore Parking and Business Improvement Advisory Commission, and 28 years on the Belmont Shore Business Association. Jeffer has become known as the go-to person when a sales rep needed business cards two hours before a meeting, a family wanted to ship their dog’s ashes to a farm in the Midwest for burial, or an estate executor needed to ship a priceless 17th century grandfather clock to the relative who inherited it.
Jeffer said owning a business was not her life plan. She had been a high school teacher, a published college instructor, film producer and was set to be a lobbyist when she opened the business — to help her brother.
Her vision was to purchase a franchise, set it up and have her brother manage day-to-day operations. Her research led her to Mail Boxes Etc. and she searched all of Los Angeles and Orange counties for the right location.
She wanted an upscale area with a high walkability index, somewhere that attracted art galleries, antique stores and small creative gift shops. She liked Larchmont Village in Los Angeles, Montana Avenue in Santa Monica and she selected Second Street in Belmont Shore.
Before the store opened, her brother died of a heart attack.
So she tackled the business head on — on her own — becoming a remote notary, calling on local hotels offering on-site shipping after a conference, and working with estates packing and shipping. Soon she became one of the highest producing Mail Boxes Etc., number 26 worldwide out of 2,500 stores.
Over the years, there were challenges. In the 1990s, Jeffer said “lots of monkey business” meant not all the folks that rented boxes had good intentions. And there were legal issues related to United Parcel Service's acquisition of the parent company.
Despite setbacks, the Shore Business Center has thrived and become a staple in the Belmont Shore community. On Monday, June 1, the Mangold family — Steve, Jenny, Tyler and Genevieve — closed escrow and officially became the new owners. Phone calls placed before the store’s opening were cheerfully answered by Steve. Jeffer said she is leaving the business in good hands.
Jeffer will continue to help transition the business this month.
She said she recently had hip surgery and the walls of her doctor’s office are covered with healthy patients skydiving, skiing and surfing. She said she plans to have a photo in the doctor’s office — one of a happy retirement with her power shopping.