Q Smokehouse near Pine Avenue Pier recently hosted a blood donor drive in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
“Having to close our doors recently (like everyone) was tough," Victor Juarez, director of operations, said. "But we immediately pivoted towards thinking how can we help. We realized blood supplies were at an all-time low primarily because Red Cross facilities didn't meet social distancing regulations.”
With the large restaurant space now closed off and in a prime location in downtown Long Beach, Juarez said he reached out to the Red Cross to see if they could help host a blood drive.
The restaurant hosted donors to a to-go lunch of their signature pork sandwich, a side and a drink, and a to-go Bloody Mary for those older than 21. The drive was such a success, that Juarez said another event is in the works.
Candace Stacy, board member emeritus of the American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, said, “To date nearly, 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses and schools amidst the coronavirus outbreak. These cancellations have resulted in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. More than 80 percent of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at these locations.”
Will Khem of Signal Hill was one of the first to donate. He said he regularly gives blood at the donation center on 29th Street.
“I work for a large pharma firm and know the importance of plasma," Khem said. "I saw Q Smokehouse’s Instagram post about today, and since I’m working from home, this was a logical lunch break activity.”
“We were excited when we had the idea, but truly amazed and inspired how quickly Long Beach answered the call," Juarez said. "I think everyone's wondering how they can help right now and we were eager to be able to offer a way.”
Q Smokehouse is open Tuesday-Saturday and their entire menu is available for takeout, including daily deals — 50 cent rib tri tips on Tuesdays, $1 ribs on Wednesdays and 50 cent wings on Thursdays. They are located at 300 S. Pine and orders can be called in at number is 562-436-9260.