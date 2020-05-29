Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, has been appointed LA County Economic Resiliency Task Force, and will chair the Commodities and Goods Movement working group.
Fourth District Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced the appointment Thursday.
“Our ports are some of our biggest economic powerhouses here in LA County and we can’t leave their needs out of our plans for economic recovery,” Hahn said in a release. “Mario has been a leader and a pioneer in his industry for decades — he will be able to use his expertise to guide our policy as we kickstart our economy and get people back to work as quickly and safely as we can.”
Cordero served as a Long Beach Harbor Commissioner for eight years before resigning in 2011 to accept an appointment to the Federal Maritime Commission. He left that post in 2018, when President Barack Obama's second term ended.
The task force's next meeting is Tuesday, June 2.