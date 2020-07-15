The Hyatt at 285 Bay St. in Long Beach has reopened this week with a new name — Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach — and a whole new look after spending more than $9 million on the remodeling project.
”Our goal when envisioning Hyatt Centric Long Beach was to show our connection to Long Beach in a meaningful way,” said Jon Benson, Area General Manager Americas for Hyatt. “We spent four months remodeling every facet of the property and last week when our employees came back for training, the happy looks on their faces and the big smiles said it all.
“We want Hyatt Centric Long Beach to be in the center of things for the modern explorer. With the hotel as their home base, guests will be able to explore all there is to see in Long Beach.”
Throughout the property there are nods to Long Beach’s rich history as well as the Port of Long Beach — in each of the rooms there are vintage photos of the Pike and other historical areas of the city.
The wall coverings in each of the rooms feature a satellite view of the Port, the new lighting fixtures are like portholes; even the completely remodeled pool deck has custom pillows that resemble containers on a ship.
The carpeting is designed to look like corrugated panels on containers and designers have even gone to the extent to stamp in the numbers like those found on containers.
“We worked closely with the firm of Indidesign to share our vision and they listened carefully,“ Benson said. “When guests check in, they will definitely know they are in Long Beach.”
The rooms have new furniture, mattresses, floor and wall coverings. The bathrooms have new fixtures. But more importantly, Benson said, the entire property reflects the culture and feeling of being in Long Beach.
To book rooms or plan events, contact the hotel at 562-624-6030.