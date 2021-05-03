Farmers & Merchants’ Bank will have a unique display in the lobby of the main branch at 302 Pine Ave. this week with symbols of the institution's service during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to bank officials, “Service Above Self Defined: An Installation” is an artistic representation and creative thank you to the bank’s employees, who were devoted to providing service to business owners and individuals struggling to survive the pandemic and the economic shutdown imposed to fight the disease.
During the pandemic, the staff at F&M were busy processing PPP (Payroll Protection Program) loans for many of the bank’s business customers. The effort required many hours of work, including late nights and weekends.
Bank officials estimate 1,000 local jobs were saved as a result of F&M’s PPP efforts.
F&M Bank chairman of the board and CEO Daniel K. Walker said, “At F&M Bank, our employees are the heartbeat of our company and are truly our greatest asset. Our bankers are frontline workers who have provided an essential service to people during this pandemic: access to their money.”
There are three separate components of the installation.
One includes eight garment racks filled with 83 kitchen aprons representing the jobs that were protected by the government-funded Small Business Administration (SBA) program that F&M bankers processed.
There is also a massive stack of loan paperwork, almost nine reams of paper stacked on a desk — 4,300 sheets to be exact — representing the number of PPP loans handled by F&M Bank employees last year.
The third component of the installation playfully documents the long hours employees spent away from home with a collection of 16 empty takeout containers. Bank officials estimate 1,000 takeout meals were consumed by F&M employees as they burned the midnight oil processing paperwork.
The installation will be in place Tuesday to Friday, May 4-7. The lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Farmers & Merchants Bank website includes a PPP knowledge center where people can find links to resources, common questions answered and a link to the bank’s library of webinars. Visit www.fmb.com for details.