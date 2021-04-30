The Long Beach Restaurant Association, formed to help eateries and bars survive the coronavirus pandemic, will meet next Wednesday to talk about a promised $5 million in relief payments.
John Kiesler, director of the city's Economic Development Department, will explain how the city plans to distribute grants. The LBRA lobbied city officials for help to eateries and hopes to help ensure the distribution is fair, officials there said.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Belmont Brewing Company, 25 39th Place. Only restaurant and bar owners and managers will be allowed — photo ids and business cards need to be shown for entry.
For more information, email lbrassociation.org.