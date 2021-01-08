Leslie A.M. Smith, a Long Beach public relations consultant since 1994, has published a book called "Laws of Promotion."
Smith, owner of McCormick L.A., said the 50-page book offers the basics of promotion and marketing for small businesses and nonprofits. It also offers forms and instructions to get started.
An instructor for marketing programs at The Nonprofit Partnership, Smith also has experience as a newspaper writer, working for Gazette Newspapers in the early 2000s.
Smith said the book offers a fictional case study to illustrate the principals of promotion in action. She added that she stuck with her philosophy of "no-nonsense marketing and PR" in the book.
"Laws of Promotion" is available for purchase through Amazon.com ($4.99 and $9.99 for e-book and print, respectively). For more about Smith and her firm, go to www.McCormickLA.com.