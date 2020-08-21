MemorialCare and Physical Rehabilitation Network have entered into a partnership that will operate 17 full-service physical therapy centers in the region, with 10 additional centers planned over the next two years.
MemorialCare is a nonprofit integrated health system with more than 200 care locations in Southern California while PRN is a privately held company with 128 clinics in 11 western states. Combined, the centers offer an array of physical, occupational, sports medicine and other services in Long Beach and the South Bay as well as others in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.
“MemorialCare has a long history of partnering with innovative organizations that share our vision of delivering best practice medicine, improving population health and creating the highest value in the changing health care environment,” Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., president and CEO said in a news release. “This new venture expands our commitment to accessible, high quality care at a lower cost for individuals and families, health plans, employers and their employees — all benefiting from access to a large, full-service network that provides important continuity of care and a better patient experience.”
The 17 freestanding centers — primarily under PRN’s flagship California Rehabilitation & Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) brand — augment MemorialCare hospital programs and expand MemorialCare’s capacity to annually support more than 300,000 medical rehabilitation patient visits and approximately 40,000 patients of all ages.
“PRN is extremely pleased to partner with MemorialCare to offer needed preventive care and treatment services throughout Southern California,” Ajay Gupta, the CEO of PRN, said. “Our mutual goal is to relentlessly pursue and implement strategies and innovations focused on providing patients with the most advanced, compassionate services and support that benefit our communities to make a positive difference in patient outcomes.”
The new network includes L.A. County centers in Long Beach/Lakewood, Torrance, Downey, Los Angeles/Beverly Hills and Baldwin Park/West Covina. Orange County centers are located in Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Juan Capistrano, Yorba Linda, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin. There is a Riverside County center in Corona.
To learn more about the physical therapy centers, visit calrehab.com or memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy.