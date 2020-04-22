Long Beach has created a task force to create a plan for reopening the city’s economy.
City officials announced the organization, called the Economic Recovery Advisory Group, on Tuesday, April 21, as Long Beach’s economy continues suffering from shutdowns intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Mayor Robert Garcia has been clear that he will not lift health orders requiring people to stay at home except to conduct essential business — and requiring non-essential businesses to remain closed — until it is safe for public health. But Long Beach still needs a blueprint for what that will look like.
Garcia announced last week that he tapped former Mayor Bob Foster, who led the city through the Great Recession, to manage a group tasked with analyzing the best way to revive the economy. The group that Foster assembled includes 20 people with experience in various industries across the city, including Long Beach City College’s interim superintendent-president Lou Anne Bynum, small business owner Kerstin Kansteiner and Waterford Property Company co-founder Sean Rawson.
“I want to thank Mayor Bob Foster for stepping up and serving his city once again,” Garcia said in a statement. “We are going to need innovative ideas and a smart approach to restarting the local economy. We are committed to getting people back to work in the safest way possible and guided by medical science and data.”
In addition to the creation of the advisory group, Long Beach will also create an online forum for residents and business owners to provide input and ideas for how people can safely be put back to work. More details on that forum were not immediately available.
Disease Update
Another 13 Long Beach residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday, April 21, bringing the total so far to 477.
There were no new deaths related to the virus reported in the city Tuesday. The current death toll in Long Beach is 24.
About 274 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 45 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.
Officials have confirmed 132 COVID-19 cases in seven long-term care facilities in Long Beach. Of the 24 people who have died so far, 19 of them were associated with those facilities.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. Symptoms associated with the respiratory disease, which appear two-to-14 days after exposure, include fever, a cough and shortness of breath. While the virus poses a potential danger no matter a person’s age, most people — particularly healthy young adults — will experience mild symptoms; still, the disease can have severe symptoms and, as the rising death toll indicates, prove fatal, especially among the elderly and those with underlying health problems.
Long Beach has more than tripled its testing capacity in the past few days by opening three new testing sites. The city now has the ability to test more than 500 people per day, according to Mayor Garcia.
Also this week, the Long Beach Fire Department launched a Mobile Assessment Team to transport individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. The team, which consists of two paramedics and one ambulance, is tasked with safely responding to and transferring patients while limiting the potential spread of the coronavirus to other patients, hospital staff and first responders.
“This new mobile team will ensure that we are containing the spread of COVID-19 as best as possible,” Garcia said in a statement, “and I’m grateful to our Fire Department for creating this new unit.”