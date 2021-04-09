Long Beach's Chamber of Commerce last week announced this year's Entrepreneur of the Year winners, with award presentations planned on April 29.
Matt and Pat Cullen of Amber Resources will receive the City National Bank Entrepreneur of the Year award — Pat Cullen is being honored posthumously. This is the 24th year the Chamber has bestowed the award.
Other award winners are Marathon Petroleum Corporation, HCVT Corporate Citizen of the Year; Jim Choura, Grand Food and Beverage, Don Temple Storage Philanthropic Pioneer Award; Mari Hooper, Chick-fil-A Community Spirit Award; and Kristin Colazas Rodriguez, Colossus Bread, Long Beach City College Shaun R. Lumachi Rising Star Award.
The online awards ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. April 29. It is free to watch, but registration is required to receive a link by email. Go to lbchamber.com to register.
Sponsorships and digital program ads for the program still are available; email adonahue@lbchamber.com.