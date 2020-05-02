As the coronavirus pandemic and associated stay at home restrictions continue, Long Beach restaurant owners continue to find ways to serve the public and keep the doors open.
On May 6, $1 from the purchase of every Haus Dog sold will be donated to The American Nurses Foundation. Diners can show their support by ordering Haus Dogs for takeout, curbside pickup and to-go (not available via third-party apps). The Long Beach Dog Haus is at 210 E. Third St.; call 562-901-4287 or go to doghaus.com.
On April 1, the recently opened San Pedro Fish Market Long Beach provided a meal to the Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center Emergency Department. That spirit of giving has continued, donating more than 1,200 meals to front line healthcare responders across Long Beach, San Pedro and Los Angeles. On Friday, the restaurant operators delivered 100 meals to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
